Olivia vs. Erica Mena: Whose Version Of ‘Where Do I Go From Here’ Is Better?

Rich Dollaz has some explaining to do! The “Love & Hip Hop” manager, who handles former G-Unit songstress Olivia‘s career and once handled video vixen Erica Mena‘s, has apparently allowed the ladies to release the same song–”Where Do I Go From Here.” Just in case you haven’t been watching “L&HH,” Rich made it clear that it’s rather normal to give multiple artists the track.

Erica Mena already released her version of the track and made a dent on the iTunes chart. That didn’t stop Olivia from debuting her rendition of the Dollaz Unlimited exclusive. To top it all off, Olivia actually has the voice to pull off such a record. And, let us be the first to declare that Olivia’s single art is better than Mena’s.

Olivia’s version:

vs.

Erica Mena’s version:

Olivia vs. Erica Mena: Whose Version Of ‘Where Do I Go From Here’ Is Better? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Erica Mena , Olivia

