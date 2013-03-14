A Picture’s Worth A Thousand Words: More Details Arise In The ‘L&HH’ Reunion Fight

I had the privilege of attending the “Love & Hip Hop” special reunion taping in NYC two days ago and witnessed the mayhem that involved Joe Budden, Tahiry and Consequence. One minute we (the audience) were watching Mona Scott introduce the next segment as Joe Budden and Tahiry walked off set, and the next thing we know, a swarm of people rushed the backstage area where they appeared to be walking for a break. Consequence had hit Joe in the back of the head and Tahiry, who told 105.1 that she was holding Joey’s hand at the time, managed to hit Consequence before Joe had a chance to defend himself.

MUST SEE: Fight Breaks Out At “Love & Hip Hop” Reunion [VIDEO]

Long before the fight occurred, sometime before my phone died, I snapped pictures of the cast, as they mingled. Yesterday, as I went through my photo album, I came across this image of Joey and Cons and, immediately, I thought, Cons had the perfect opportunity to confront Joe face to face but instead, he looked down into his phone as Joey spoke with a producer. As the old cliche goes, a picture is worth a thousand words!

I’m not the only person who thought it was quite “girly” of Cons to attack Joe when he wasn’t looking. Tahiry called into 105.1, this morning, to shed more light of the incident from her perspective. “I expected that from a woman,” she said. “It was all unexpected.”

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted March 14, 2013

