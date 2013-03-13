Guess who is finally joining the celebrity moms club? The one & only Tamar Braxton. The R&B/reality TV star just confirmed today on an appearance on Good Morning America that she and music exec-husband Vincent Herbert are expecting their first child.

BREAKING: Tamar Braxton: “I’m Pregnant!”

The “Love & War” singer is in the process of gearing up for a big year with her chart-topping single, a new album, the new season premiere of “Braxton Family Values” and now a new baby. We know she was reluctant in the past as evident on the last few seasons on BFV and her spin-off “Tamar & Vince,” but congratulations to the Herbert-Braxtons on their recent announcement.

We’re sure this will all unfold pretty soon right before our eyes on the reality show. Send Tamar & Vince your best wishes below on the message board.

Tamar Braxton Confirms Pregnancy was originally published on kissrichmond.com