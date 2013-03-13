New Pope is Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, Archbishop of Buenos Aries

Jorge Bergoglio has been named! Jorge Bergoglio is the Pope, his papal name is Francis. He is the 265th successor of St Peter.

He is twill be Pastor of the Roman Catholic Church, which is the world’s largest Christian church, with 1.2 billion members worldwide. He is the first pope named Francis.

Bergoglio is from Argentino and is the first pope to be named from South America.

The Church maintains that the doctrine on faith and morals that it presents as definitive is infallible. There are a variety of doctrinal and theological emphases within the Catholic Church, including the Eastern Catholic Churches, the personal ordinates and religious communities such as the Jesuits, the Franciscans and the Dominicans.

