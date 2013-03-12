Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Found Guilty

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was found guilty of multiple counts of racketeering and extortion by a jury that deliberated for 15 days before announcing that they were ready to vote on a verdict. The 12 members of this jury spent 79 hours deliberating on all the details from the five-month trial . Ex-Mayor Kilpatrick was convicted of 24 charges which included racketeering, extortion, attempted extortion, bribery, mail fraud, wire fraud and filing false tax returns. Kilpatrick’s 71-year-old father, Bernard Kilpatrick, was only found guilty of one tax count.

King Tutt Posted March 12, 2013

