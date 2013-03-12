Jay-Z, Beyonce & Michelle Obama Among Victims Of Hacking Scheme

Jay-Z, Beyonce, Michelle Obama and 10 other big names in entertainment and politics are the victims of a hacker who posted their detailed records online.

According to reports, an undisclosed website published personal and sensitive information on the mega-stars, which included social security numbers, credit reports, home addresses, car loan information, mortgage amounts, and screenshots of financial statements from online-banking accounts.

The LAPD and FBI are currently investigating the case, and the LA Times reports that the website’s main page is entitled “The Secret Files” and it appears to originate in Russia.

“We’ll take steps to find out who did this, and if they’re within the boundaries of the United States, we’ll prosecute them,” said LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck, who is among the 13 people targeted on the site.

Other celebrity victims include Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Donald Trump, Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Ashton Kutcher, Hillary Clinton, FBI Director Robert Mueller and Attorney General Eric Holder.

