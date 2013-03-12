Use Bitstrip To Turn Your Facebook Account Into Comic Strip Stars [Photos]

VIA News92fm

At first, the trickle of cartoon avatars I saw among Facebook friends was easy to dismiss. But, as the Bitstrips app took over the social network like a flood in recent weeks, it became hard not to join the digital comic revolution online.

With Bitstrips, recreate yourself in cartoon version and then place your avatar alongside your friends or go solo in your own comic strip. Personalize the scene and then share your comic directly with friends on your Facebook Wall. It’s a simple but fun way to convey what is going on in your world–either real or imaginary–and has the potential to bring a load of laughs to your friends.

In this article, you will learn how to get started with your own account, from logging in to the app, creating your own animated avatar and then putting them into action.

How to Login to Bitstrips

Sign in to your Facebook account, if you have not already logged in.

Point your web browser to the Bitstrips app site on Facebook at https://apps.facebook.com/bitstrips/.

When prompted, allow Bitstrips to post on your behalf.

Begin creating your Bitstrips avatar/character.