CLOSE
National
Home

Why Black People Don’t Tip: Just Another Stereotype Or Ugly Truth? [Original]

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you’re an African-American and you’ve gone out to eat at a restaurant, odds are you’ve had to experience the hesitant and uncomfortable service from a presumptuous waiter. This is probably from the unspoken notion that black people don’t tip or if they do, the amount is to disrespectful to even be considered. So, why don’t black people tip? Is this another stereotype or and ugly truth we can’t escape?

Read the full story on R&B Philly.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 24 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close