Rihanna Has Laryngitis

#RihannaNavy was extremely disappointed after their leader cancelled her Boston stop of the “Diamonds World Tour” at the TD Garden arena this weekend because she was suffering from laryngitis. Live Nation posted this message on their site “”Unfortunately, following her sold-out concert on Friday, Rihanna has contracted laryngitis and per doctor’s instruction is unable to perform this evening.”

Ri Ri expressed her apologizes on Twitter:

I hate disappointing people that never ever let me down!! I'm so embarrassed about this! Thank you for your prayers and well wishes! #DWT—

Rihanna (@rihanna) March 10, 2013

#BOSTON this is the hardest thing for me to deal with! I feel like we've been waiting on this day forever, and I'm hurt that I let you down—

Rihanna (@rihanna) March 10, 2013

AM BUZZ: Rihanna Cancels Tour Date; Beyonce’s Drops By Instagram; Justin Bieber Attacks Paparazzi & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted March 12, 2013

