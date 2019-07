The hit WE TV series, Braxton Family Values is back for another season. Check out what season 3 has in store, will Tamar stick with the show, will there be new love interest, will Miss “E” date again.

Listen now, as Star gives you the exclusive interview with Trina, and Evelyn “Miss E”, Braxton.

Click the Purple Link (the braxtons interview) below right now to listen to the audio interview RIGHT NOW!

TheBraxtonsInterview

Also On 105.3 RnB: