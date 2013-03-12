Actress Ashley Judd who stars in the TV Series “Missing” is going to test the waters for politics in her home state. Judd, named one of the top Democrats announced she will be running for U.S Senate. She will be running against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) . An official announcement from the actress will come out in early May. Check out the link below of Judd’s campaign.

[youtube http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyRClMoZn5U%5D

Actress Ashley Judd to Announce Her Candicacy for US Senate in 2014

Will Actress Ashley Judd be a challenge for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for US Senate ?

Actress Ashley Judd May Take On Senator Mitch McConnell for his US Senate in 2014

Register to Vote or Start the Process of Getting your Rights Restored with Miss Community Cloovia

Take in a “Clo-ism” from Miss Community Cloovia to Get You Through Your Day

CONNECT WITH US VIA TWITTER – @KISSRICHMOND

“LIKE” OUR OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

From the Big Screen to Politics, Ashley Judd May Run for US Senate [VIDEO] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted March 12, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: