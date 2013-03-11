Homeless Veteran Cited for Dumpster Diving

Scouring for his next meal in a dumpster downtown, a homeless man is ticketed by Houston Police.
Now, opponents point to the citation as validation of arguments against the city’s homeless feeding ordinance.
Cited for “disturbing the contents of a garbage can in downtown central business district,” the 44-year-old Caucasian man is known only as K.J., in a redacted ticket issued by police the morning of March 7th.
Read more the national news story via the link below.
