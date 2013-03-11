Scouring for his next meal in a dumpster downtown, a homeless man is ticketed by Houston Police.

Now, opponents point to the citation as validation of arguments against the city’s homeless feeding ordinance.

Cited for “disturbing the contents of a garbage can in downtown central business district,” the 44-year-old Caucasian man is known only as K.J., in a redacted ticket issued by police the morning of March 7th.

Read more the national news story via the link below.

RELATED LINKS:

Homeless Houston Veteran Cited for Dumpster Diving in Search for Food

CONNECT WITH US VIA TWITTER – @KISSRICHMOND

“LIKE” OUR OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

Homeless Veteran Cited for Dumpster Diving was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 11, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: