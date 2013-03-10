Transformation Expo 2013: The Praise Party of the Year

Radio One Richmond would like to send a very special and heartfelt thank you to each of you who stopped by for the biggest inspirational event of the year in our area. We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you for making this year another phenomenal success. Thank you to our sponsors, our vendors and everyone who volunteered their time and energy to this special event that is dear to our hearts.

We hope you enjoyed yourself and each other as well all of our featured musical guests and speakers. May your days continue to be blessed, favored and prosperous as you are re-energized after experiencing the presence of God like never before.

TRANSFORMATION EXPO 2013: RELIVE THE EXPERIENCE

TRANSFORMATION EXPO 2013: THE PHOTOS

Transformation Expo is and always will be just for you as we gather to uplift and inspire one another through praise and worship! God is awesome and His power reigns! Be blessed Richmond! We’ll see you next year! Stay tuned for more events like this right here on PraiseRichmond.com.

Now it’s time to take a look at our exclusive event recaps, footage of the live performances, photos and more as you relive the experience all week long!

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]: Tye Tribbett Gives a Sneak Peek of His New Album

More exclusive photos, videos and behind the scenes action from this weekend’s Transformation Expo 2013 coming soon! Stay tuned!

TRANSFORMATION EXPO 2013 – EXCLUSIVE GALLERIES:

Isaac Carree (LIVE)

LEXI (LIVE)

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy (LIVE)

Troy Sneed (LIVE)

Van Boyd (LIVE)

Pastor Tyrell Brown

Sisterly Grace Dance Ministries

Cedar Street Gospel Choir (LIVE)

Pastor Lance Watson

Tisa Wood (LIVE)

Pastor Roscoe Cooper

Armstrong High School Choir (LIVE)

Bryan Pound (LIVE)

Nyasia (LIVE)

Alvin Darling (LIVE)

Transformation Expo 2013: The Photos

Photos: Amanda Ricks

TRANSFORMATION EXPO 2013 – EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS:

Backstage with Miss Community Clovia & Tye Tribbett

Backstage with Sheilah Belle & Isaac Carree

MORE TRANSFORMATION EXPO 2013 – RELATED LINKS:

Meet the Artists: LEXI

Meet the Artists: Isaac Carree

Meet the Artists: Troy Sneed

Meet the Artists: Tye Tribbett

Meet the Artists: Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago

Meet the Artists: Israel Houghton & New Breed

CONNECT WITH US VIA TWITTER – @KISSRICHMOND

“LIKE” OUR OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE

Transformation Expo 2013: The Praise Party of the Year was originally published on kissrichmond.com