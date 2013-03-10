Monday, the least loved day of the week, is quickly approaching. This day is often met with trepidation and anxiousness, along with fatigue and an overall lackluster attitude. Studies show that your mood is directly related to what you wear. You look great and in turn, feel great. The same goes for not looking so fab. I’ve seen this countless times while working as an image consultant and stylist.

MUST READ: GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Sleek Sheer Shirt And Maxi Skirt

Alas, there is a cure for the Monday blues, starting with your wardrobe! Infuse bold prints and vibrant hues that will naturally energize you. Add fun accessories, like statement necklaces and fierce footwear, to build your look. Here are three work outfit ideas to get your week off to a great start! You’ll be ready to conquer the day in style!

RELATED STORIES

Talk About A Hater: Fashion Designer Calls Michelle Obama’s Style ‘Dreadful’

OBSESSORIZED: DUKAS Suede Doll Heel Pumps

Check Out This Gallery

3 Work Outfits To Put Some Pep Into Your Monday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com