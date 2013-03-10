Monday, the least loved day of the week, is quickly approaching. This day is often met with trepidation and anxiousness, along with fatigue and an overall lackluster attitude. Studies show that your mood is directly related to what you wear. You look great and in turn, feel great. The same goes for not looking so fab. I’ve seen this countless times while working as an image consultant and stylist.
MUST READ: GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Sleek Sheer Shirt And Maxi Skirt
Alas, there is a cure for the Monday blues, starting with your wardrobe! Infuse bold prints and vibrant hues that will naturally energize you. Add fun accessories, like statement necklaces and fierce footwear, to build your look. Here are three work outfit ideas to get your week off to a great start! You’ll be ready to conquer the day in style!
mytheresa.com
theoutnet.com
tedbaker-london.com
loft.com
jcrew.com
net-a-porter.com
bcbg.com
beckleyboutique.com
net-a-porter.com
allsaints.com
stylebop.com
piperlime.gap.com
topshop.com
net-a-porter.com
neimanmarcus.com
betseyjohnson.com
beauty.com
stylebop.com
wallisfashion.com
aldoshoes.com
forzieri.com
macys.com
mango.com
shoplesnouvelles.com
giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
RELATED STORIES
Talk About A Hater: Fashion Designer Calls Michelle Obama’s Style ‘Dreadful’
OBSESSORIZED: DUKAS Suede Doll Heel Pumps
Check Out This Gallery
3 Work Outfits To Put Some Pep Into Your Monday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com