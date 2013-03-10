CLOSE
3 Work Outfits To Put Some Pep Into Your Monday

Monday, the least loved day of the week, is quickly approaching. This day is often met with trepidation and anxiousness,  along with fatigue and an overall lackluster attitude. Studies show that your mood is directly related to what you wear. You look great and in turn, feel great. The same goes for not looking so fab. I’ve seen this countless times while working as an image consultant and stylist.

MUST READ: GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Sleek Sheer Shirt And Maxi Skirt

Alas, there is a cure for the Monday blues, starting with your wardrobe! Infuse bold prints and vibrant hues that will  naturally energize you. Add fun accessories, like statement necklaces and fierce footwear, to build your look. Here are three work outfit ideas to get your week off to a great start! You’ll be ready to conquer the day in style!

work look #1

Equipment top

mytheresa.com

Helene berman

theoutnet.com

Ted Baker lined pants

tedbaker-london.com

Kevyn aucoin

beckleyboutique.com

work look #2

Equipment pattern shirt

net-a-porter.com

AllSaints leather coat

allsaints.com

Dkny

stylebop.com

Schutz leather booties

piperlime.gap.com

Nars cosmetic

beauty.com

work look #3

Wallis military style coat

wallisfashion.com

Aldo boots

aldoshoes.com

Michael kor

forzieri.com

Bracelets bangle

macys.com

Norma Kamali cat sunglasses

shoplesnouvelles.com

Giorgio armani lipstick

giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

 

3 Work Outfits To Put Some Pep Into Your Monday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

