White nails are one of the hottest trends for Spring 2013. We saw them on the runways of Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, and Karen Walker. In honor of tomorrow’s Mani Monday, here are some ways to take your nude tips to the next level with chic glitter pairings.

Glitzy gold, electric blue, multi-shade, and shocking purple are the icing on the cake to sleek, minimal white. Shine bright like a diamond the whole week through.

Amp Up Your Mani Monday With Glitter Over White Nail Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com