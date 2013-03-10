White nails are one of the hottest trends for Spring 2013. We saw them on the runways of Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, and Karen Walker. In honor of tomorrow’s Mani Monday, here are some ways to take your nude tips to the next level with chic glitter pairings.
MUST READ: 5 Beauty Survival Tips To Get You Ready For Vacation
Glitzy gold, electric blue, multi-shade, and shocking purple are the icing on the cake to sleek, minimal white. Shine bright like a diamond the whole week through.
neimanmarcus.com
nordstrom.com
beauty.com
$9.25 – mimco.com.au
sephora.com
beauty.com
target.com
target.com
RELATED STORIES
3 Skin Care Products That Will Manage Your Breakouts
5 Food Remedies For Menstrual Migraines
Check Out This Gallery
Amp Up Your Mani Monday With Glitter Over White Nail Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com