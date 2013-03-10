CLOSE
Fashion and Style
Home

Amp Up Your Mani Monday With Glitter Over White Nail Art

0 reads
Leave a comment

White nails are one of the hottest trends for Spring 2013. We saw them on the runways of Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, and Karen Walker. In honor of tomorrow’s Mani Monday, here are some ways to take your nude tips to the next level with chic glitter pairings.

MUST READ: 5 Beauty Survival Tips To Get You Ready For Vacation

Glitzy gold, electric blue, multi-shade, and shocking purple are the icing on the cake to sleek,  minimal white. Shine bright like a diamond the whole week through.

glitter nail art

Nars cosmetic

beauty.com

Mimco

$9.25 – mimco.com.au

Sephora collection

sephora.com

Nail lacquer

target.com

 

RELATED STORIES

3 Skin Care Products That Will Manage Your Breakouts

5 Food Remedies For Menstrual Migraines

Check Out This Gallery

Amp Up Your Mani Monday With Glitter Over White Nail Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty , nail art

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 24 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close