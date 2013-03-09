Talk About A Hater: Fashion Designer Calls Michelle Obama’s Style ‘Dreadful’

Known for Jimmy Choo shoes, Jason Wu gowns and J. Crew gloves, First Lady Michelle Obama has won over fashion fans and emerged into a style icon ever since she set foot in Washington.

However, there’s one prominent fashionista she has still yet to win over — British designer Vivienne Westwood. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the 71-year-old called the First Lady’s taste in clothing ‘dreadful.’

“Don’t talk about her. It’s dreadful what she wears,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it. Really, I can’t. She’s a very nice-looking lady, but it’s a nonstarter regarding clothes that suit her.”

Although the Commander in Chic is known for recycling outfits, which Westwood recommends, she says Mrs. Obama has yet to reach the fashion heights of former First Lady Jackie O. “Jackie Kennedy was a different matter altogether,” Westwood said. “It just has to suit her and be something that makes a human being more glamorous. That’s what fashion is there for. It’s there to help, not just to make you look more conservative.”

