When you’re filthy rich and young, it’s not uncommon to spend way too much money even the simplest things. Omarion proved us right when he revealed just how much he spent at a strip club during an exclusive interview with Sway on Shade 45′s “Sway in the Morning” radio show.

Watch the conversation as Omarion admits to his thousand-dollar guilty pleasure which actually paid off in more ways than one seeing as though a strip club is where rapper Rick Ross reportedly decided to sign him to Maybach Music Group.

Omarion Reveals How Rick Ross Signed Him to MMG in a Strip Club

The dollar signs can even be spotted in his eyes, but is this a ridiculous amount so spend on anything these days – no matter how rich or famous you are? You tell us.

Omarion’s Guilty Pleasure was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 8, 2013

