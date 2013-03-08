Alleged Tracklist For Beyonce’s New Album Leaks Online

Has leaking Beyonce’s material become a new trend? First her 4 album hit the Internet 16 days before its release date, and now a tracklisting for her upcoming fifth album has surfaced online.

According to reports, someone from her production team “accidentally tweeted” a picture of the album’s tracklist, which also details the project name and release date.

Beyonce’s reps have yet to confirm if the leaked information is accurate, but if the rumors are true her highly-anticipated album will be titled Mrs. Carter, which makes sense considering her tour is called The Mrs. Carter Show, the first single will be “Ratchet” ft Lady GaGa and Azealia Banks and the project will hit stores on April 11.

The alleged tracklist is as follows:

01. Ratchet (feat. Lady Gaga & Azealia Banks)

02. Back 2 Business (feat. Jay-Z)

03. Roller Coaster (feat. Justin Timberlake)

04. Visions (feat. Sia)

05. Dance (I’m Soon Over) (feat. Rihanna)

06. More Than Sex (feat. Ne-Yo)

07. Better Than Ever Before (feat. Solange Knowles)

08. Runway

09. Sensations

10.12 Roses

11. It’s All Over

Whoever is responsible for the leak should be careful. Sony Music recently filed a $233,000 lawsuit against the man accused of hacking Beyonce’s 4 album.

