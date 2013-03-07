Michael Jordan Files For Marriage Certificate

Legendary baller Michael Jordan filed for a marriage license this morning in the downtown West Palm Beach courthouse. Jordan and his fiance, Yvette Prieto, arrived at the courthouse Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m.

The greatest player in the history of basketball, who has six rings, put a ring on Pietro in December 2011. The couple have been dating for four years and this will be his second marriage. He was married to Juanita Jordan for 17 years before they divorced in 2006, and have three children together.

Jordan made headlines recently when a woman named Pamela Smith filed a paternity suit claiming he fathered her child 16 years ago after a sexual encounter.

