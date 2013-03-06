The music gods seemed to converge in New York earlier this week as two musical geniuses combined their talents. Soul singer D’Angelo and Roots drummer Questlove jammed at Brooklyn Bowl, performing some classics and new material.

D’Angelo opened his set with his new single “Yes”, then took the audience on a trip down memory lane with Sly And The Family Stone’s “Let Me Have It All,”, Prince’s “New Position” and the 1983 SOS Band hit “Tell Me If You Still Care.”

D’Angelo’s career is certainly on the upswing. On March 7th, he’ll perform at Carnegie Center for a Prince tribute, as well as headlining this summer’s Soul Beach Music Festival.

Watch Questlove and D’Angelo rock the house below:

“Tell Me If You Still Care”

“LADY”

“Africa”

D’Angelo And Questlove Rock The House Live At Brooklyn Bowl [VIDEOS] was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 6, 2013

