Would You Watch Phaedra Parks As The New Judge Judy?

Phaedra Parks is reportedly getting her own judge tv show reality show. According to the Straight From the A, whose ears are always to the streets, there have been numerous reports in and around the ATL about the show, which will reportedly feature Phaedra in “some sort of “People’s Court” type show where Parks will play the mediator between two disputing parties.” So basically she’ll be Judge Judy.

The “RHOA” star is an entertainment attorney and television personality with a net worth of $2 million. Parks has earned her net worth as an attorney and as a managing partner of the Parks Group PC., which is a law firm that deals with litigations and contract negotiations for entertainers and athletes, as well as, criminal defense.

And if they need a baliff, why not keep it all in the family and have hubby Apollo by her side in the courtroom!

Phaedra who is currently pregnant with her second child, is making moves with the success of her and husband Apollo Nida’s “Donkey Booty” work out video.

Can’t help but love her hustle! Will you be watching?

