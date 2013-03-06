It’s that time of year again. MTV just announced the nominations for its 2013 Movie Awards and Django Unchained is tied for first place!

Django Unchained is leading the pack alongside Ted with seven bids each. The slave-revenge flick is nominated for Movie of the Year, Best Male Performance, Best Onscreen Duo, Best Fight, Best Villain and Best WTF Moment.

The film’s stars Kerry Washington and Jamie Foxx are also recognized for their big smooch moment in the Best Kiss category.

Other nominees for the awards show include 9-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis for Breakthrough Performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild and two-time Golden Popcorn winner Denzel Washington for Best WTF Moment in Flight.

Other top nominees include Silver Linings Playbook, The Avengers, Skyfall and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Click here for a full list of nominations, and don’t forget to watch the 2013 MTV Movie Awards when it airs on Sunday, April 14.

‘Django Unchained’ Dominates 2013 MTV Movie Award Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com