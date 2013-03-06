CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Michelle Williams Talks Fela! & Destiny’s Child Reunion Plans

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michelle Williams is in Atlanta this week starring in the critically-acclaimed Broadway play Fela! and the singer took time to speak with Carol Blackmon about her role in the play, as well as those rumors about an official Destiny’s Child reunion.

Click on the image above or the link below to access the complete interview.

RELATED LINKS:

VIDEO: Michelle Williams Stars in Fela! in ATL

Michelle Williams Announces Plans for Reality Series “My Sister’s Keeper”

Michelle Williams Discusses New Album & Reuniting with Destiny’s Child

Michelle Williams Joins National Tour of Fela!

 

Behind the Scenes of Kelly Rowland’s “Kisses Down Low”

Beyonce’s Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Michelle Williams Talks Fela! & Destiny’s Child Reunion Plans was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Atlanta , broadway , Destiny's Child , exclusive , fela , interview , Michelle Williams , musical , tour

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close