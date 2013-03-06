Michelle Williams is in Atlanta this week starring in the critically-acclaimed Broadway play Fela! and the singer took time to speak with Carol Blackmon about her role in the play, as well as those rumors about an official Destiny’s Child reunion.

Michelle Williams Talks Fela! & Destiny’s Child Reunion Plans was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 6, 2013

