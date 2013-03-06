For five seasons, FOX’s sketch comedy show In Living Color, which was created and hosted by Keenen Ivory Wayans, made America laugh on a weekly basis. Watch as Keenen reveals whether a remake of this outrageous—and oftentimes controversial—show is in the works. Plus, Keenen and his siblings, Shawn and Marlon, share how comedians have changed over the past 20 years.

Will “In Living Color” Return to Television? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 6, 2013

