0 reads Leave a comment
For five seasons, FOX’s sketch comedy show In Living Color, which was created and hosted by Keenen Ivory Wayans, made America laugh on a weekly basis. Watch as Keenen reveals whether a remake of this outrageous—and oftentimes controversial—show is in the works. Plus, Keenen and his siblings, Shawn and Marlon, share how comedians have changed over the past 20 years.
RELATED LINKS:
Marlon Wayans’ Reflections on His Career
Second Generation Wayans Cast Speaks on Stepping Out of the Family Shadow
VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Gets Serious About Blacks & Comedy
Will “In Living Color” Return to Television? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours