12 Charged With Manslaughter In FAMU Death

The tragedy of  Florida A&M University’s own Robert Chanpion hazing death in 2011 is far from over. On Monday, twelve former Florida A&M University band members were charged with manslaughter in the 2011 hazing death of a drum major.

Ten of the band members had already been charged last May with third-degree felony hazing but the state attorney’s office said they are adding the charge of manslaughter for all twelve defendants.

Champion died in Orlando in November 2011 after he collapsed following what prosecutors say was a savage beating during a hazing ritual which happened on a bus parked in a hotel parking lot after an annual rival  football game between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

comments – add yours
Photos
