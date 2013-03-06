Rihanna & BFF Shade Ciara

Rihanna and Ciara‘s twitter beef continues! Hours after launching her River Island collection in London last night, Riri hung out with bestie Melissa Forde and decided to have some fun at Ciara’s expense.

The girls shared a laugh while watching a clip of Ciara’s adlib acapella version of her new single, Body Party, which she sung in a bathroom on a recent trip to Paris.

Melissa set it off when she Instagramed the picture below, with the caption:

“#BodyParty (bathroom acapella version) #London”

Ciara got wind of the alleged subtle shade and clapped back with:

Take a look at the video that may have reignited the twitter beef:

Do you think the ladies were snubbing Ciara?

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted March 6, 2013

