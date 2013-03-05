Bill Bellamy Talks “How to Be a Player” Sequel

Comedia/actor Bill Bellamy is back on the scene and hotter than ever for the year 2013. He recently announced that he’s working on the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 fan favorite How to Be a Player, tentatively titled How to Be a Player Part II: The Game Don’t Stop.

With a host of celebrities already vying for cameo spots in the new film which is still in its early stages of writing before moving from script to production, Bill Bellamy hears from Shade 45′s own Sway from “Sway in the Morning” radio show on how he wants to be apart of the action, too.

Check out the commentary on what we can expect for the new movie and what else Bill Bellamy is up to this year as he moves forward with new business plans in the worlds of comedy, television, film and entertainment.

