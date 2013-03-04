Farrakhan: Whites Promote Birth Control For Black Women Because They Fear Being Minorities

Louis Farrakhan, never one to shy away from making bold statements, kept it real with his mostly Black audience during his visit to a church in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, Michigan Live reports.

SEE ALSO: Cornel West: President Obama Is A War Criminal

The longtime leader of the Nation of Islam delivered a two-hour, wide ranging speech, which focused on self-worth, fatherhood, morality and the role of women in a marriage. According to MLive, Minister Farrakhan discussed how men are being distracted by women in society because of their attire. “Can you imagine a sister being around Jesus pulling on her mini-skirt?” Farrakhan said. “You know how to make a preacher put his Bible down.”

SEE ALSO: Cornel West: Obama Doesn’t Deserve To Be Sworn In With MLK’s Bible

Farrakhan delivered his message at Fountain Street Church. According to most reports, his message was warmly received. He was invited by the Grand Rapids Community College Black Student Union.

“This is the greatest house of God,” he said, pointing at his body and making references to all in attendance. “You have to know how to maintain the gift God has given you.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

He also cited a statistic which he says predicts that, by 2050, White people will be in the minority in the United States. “That’s why they’ve introduced birth control to black woman, because they don’t want no more black babies,” Farrakhan said.

Here is more of what Farrakhan said, according to MLive:

He criticized the national government, the sequester and President Barack Obama’s talk of sizeable spending cuts that will take away American jobs. Through it all, Obama has said he doesn’t want the adverse effects of spending cuts but doesn’t see another option, the minister said. “It’s ‘I, I, I’,” Farrakhan said, criticizing Obama for referencing himself amid the tough decisions. “It ain’t ‘we, we, we’” He called for a government that would display decisions made by groups working together, men and women of all races. The thoughts were met by “amens” and nods of affirmation from around. Farrakhan, 79, took aim at modern education, noting that children seem to learn more from computers and video games than from teachers and books. He said that didn’t make sense. Schools are failing and black students are dropping out, he said. In many schools there is a “servant” culture, Farrakhan said, referencing his own feelings and struggles to get along with teachers as he transitioned into high school many years ago. Education now, he said, is like buying a used car. “Put the key in the ignition and it’s all yours,” Farrakhan said, especially the unknown problems that can come. Farrakhan denied accusations of having “homophobic” or anti-semitic” views, but sharply criticized a culture that favors same-sex relationships. He questioned the productivity of them, and a lost goal of reproduction through marriage. “Don’t call me homophobic,” he said to his audience. “I’m not afraid of people who choose a lifestyle that’s different. I’m afraid for you.”

Attendees were asked to enter the church through different doors designated for men and women; all were searched for weapons. Farrakhan’s visit was his second to Fountain Street Church in a year. Farrakhan came for free this time “because of his belief in students and America’s young people, and the need for change,” MLive quoted him as saying.

Farrakhan asked attendees to leave with confidence, to depart with vision, realizing that self-esteem comes from self confidence, “knowing who you are.”