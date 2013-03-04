GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Sleek Sheer Shirt And Maxi Skirt

Over the weekend, songstress Ciara stepped out in style for the Givenchy Fall 2013 show during Paris Fashion Week. Ciara, designer Riccardo Tisci’s muse, showcased a sleek and sophisticated all-black ensemble consisting of a sheer peplum-style shirt paired with a high-slit maxi skirt and tailored black tuxedo jacket. She kept her makeup minimal with a sexy shadowy eye. I am in love with Ciara’s new look! It seamlessly shows her natural beauty while adding a bit of edge. Tres chic.

All black is always a go for evening. This outfit makes a statement with peek-a-boo sheer and slits, cleverly showing just enough skin. See-through accents are a trend that you’ll definitely be seeing more of this Spring. Here are some ways to get the look!





