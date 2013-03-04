Michael Jordan Responds To Paternity Suit

The Michael Jordan paternity suit is not a slam dunk case. The former baller is asking a Georgia court to dismiss the paternity suit filed against the NBA hall of famer that claims he is the father of a 16-year-old teen, calling it a ”shameless, bad faith attempt to abuse the legal system.”

Jordan’s spokeswoman Estee Portnoy released a statement to The Associated Press:

”Public records show that the paternity of the child was established in a prior case in this same court many years ago and that Michael Jordan is not the father. He also filed a counterclaim seeking sanctions for the false claims made against him. It is unfortunate that well-known figures are the target of these kind of claims. Michael Jordan will vigorously defend himself and his reputation.” Smith’s lawsuit requests Jordan take a paternity test and pay child support. She also requested the boy’s last name be changed to Jordan, and for a judge to order the Georgia Department of Vital Records to issue him a new birth certificate. The lawsuit requests that any hearing or trial be conducted in closed court to protect the teen’s privacy.

In response to Pamela Smith’s lawsuit, Jordan’s lawyer attached a 2003 divorce court filing between Smith and her then-husband Glenville G. Reynolds. The document said there was just one son born out of the marriage and listed the child’s birth date and name. At the end of the document, there is a statement signed by Smith saying everything is ”true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.” The filing said Smith will have legal and physical custody of the child and Reynolds can have visitation. Reynolds was expected to pay child support for the child.

However, Smith’s publicist acknowledged that the teen posted a video to YouTube on Dec. 25, saying Jordan is his father and that he wants him to play a larger role in his life.

“Pamela had no choice but to support her son and his desire to forge a relationship with his father,” Smith’s publicist, April Love, said in a statement Friday. “That’s why she is now speaking out and prompting Michael to do the right thing.”

Love said Smith, 48, and Jordan met in Chicago in the late 1980s.

Smith does not have a lawyer, which we all know means that Jordan is winning this one!

