Marlon Wayans, the youngest member of the famed first generation of The Wayans, and also the star of films like A Haunted House, Scary Movie and White Chicks, says he was originally cast to play Robin in the 1992 movie Batman Returns. Oprah Winfrey sits down with Marlon, his brother Shawn, sister Kim and eldest brother Keenen Ivory during last night’s edition of “Next Chapter” to discuss these pivotal moments of reflection throughout his career.

He was also set to play a role in the upcoming movie G.I. Joe: Retaliation until his character was written out. Watch as Marlon and his brother, Shawn Wayans, joke about this turn of events and reveal the fate of Marlon’s action figure.

RELATED LINKS:

First Look: Oprah Winfrey’s “Next Chapter” with The Wayans

VIDEO: Oprah’s Next Chapter with Beyoncé

Beyoncé Opens Up About Being Married to Jay-Z

VIDEO: Marlon Wayans Gets Serious About Blacks & Comedy

Cast of “Second Generation Wayans” Speaks on Stepping Out on Their Own

Marlon Wayans Discusses His “A Haunted House” Spoof Movie

[EXCLUSIVE] Marlon Wayans: ‘A Haunted House’ is Better Than Those Other Bull**** Parodies

Marlon Wayans Reflects on His Career was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted March 6, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: