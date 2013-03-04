Nicki Minaj Fires Glam Squad, Wants To Be Taken Seriously

Nicki Minaj wants to be taken seriously and has fired her “glam squad” according to reports. The “American Idol” judge who is known for her quirky outfits and crazy antics has decided to sack the people responsible for creating her theatrical image so she can focus on music instead.

“Nicki is desperate to be taken seriously as an artist,” said a source. “She’s fired her long-standing hairdresser who has been responsible for some of her crazy hairstyles over the years. She’s also fired her stylist.” They added: “Nicki feels that now she’s done with American Idol she can finally be taken seriously and release a proper hip-hop album.”

Nicki has admitted that she’s tired of being compared to Lady Gaga, just because they shared a fondness for the outlandish.

“First of all, I’m a rapper. I’m from south Jamaica, Queens,” she said. “What are the similarities?… Wigs? Every female in this game wears wigs. Over the top costumes? Eh, try again. It’s getting tired now, though, to me.”

I personally can’t wait to see a toned-down Nicki!

