Chaka Khan delivers fans an unforgettable concert for the CIAA finale on Saturday. For 60 minutes, she had fans dancing and singing to “Tell Me Something Good,” “I’m Every Woman” and all of the hits that fans love.

[ooyala code=”FkOHR0OTr7bqOYStGbdVSjkgkmDklBS4″]

