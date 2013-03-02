Cheating already? Looks like there may be trouble in paradise for Mimi Faust and new boyfriend Nikko. Just weeks after getting into a slapfest with K. Michelle over some not-so-nice-sexual things K said about Nikko, Mimi’s man was spotted at a black tie affair in New York City with a new woman on his arm, and that woman is none other than model/actress Melyssa Ford!

Rumor has it Nikko is quite the ladies man, so he may just be Stevie J Pt II!

MUST READ: Mimi Faust Confirms K. Michelle Assault

MUST READ: Mimi Faust Does A PSA For Hate Crimes Against Women [VIDEO]

Is Mimi Faust’s New Boyfriend Cheating On Her? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com