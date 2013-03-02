Sheree Whitfield Granted 3 Restraining Orders In One Week

“RHOA” former cast member Sheree Whitfield was granted THREE temporary restraining order against bloggers she claimed were harassing her and sneaked onto her property.

TMZ reports, a judge has ordered Tamara Brawner, Quentin Latham and Michelle Brown to stay away from Sheree and her property.

Specifically, the ‘Real Housewife’ says Tamara (restraining order #1) has been spying on her and trespassing on her property since 2011 to write a blog — “Chateau Sheree” — about the construction of Sheree’s mansion. Sheree claims Tamara “gained access” inside the home on Feb. 18, took pics and video, and posted them online. She adds, “I’m afraid for my life.” Sheree also claims Quentin (restraining order #2) and Michelle (restraining order #3) — have pulled the same hijinx on her property, although she says they didn’t enter her home. A judge granted three temporary restraining orders. Tamara was ordered to stay at least 500 yards away from Sheree. Quentin and Michelle were ordered to stay 200 yards away.

