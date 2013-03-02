Rihanna Wants A Baby With Chris Brown

Rihanna has revealed that she wants to have children with her on-again boyfriend Chris Brown. In a recent interview with ELLE UK, the 25-year-old talks about her troubled and controversial relationship with Chris and her wish to have a baby five years down the line.

The “Diamonds” singer told the mag that she and Brown have a “fresh start:

“I will probably have a kid. And I’m praying I can go on vacation for a good month,” she says in the interview. “And I’ll have set some things up so I don’t have to tour for the rest of my life, even though I love touring. I want health and happiness in five years. I want to be healthy and happy.”

She also revealed that “‘Stay’ is a story about having love that close and wanting it to last forever:

“You don’t have that feeling with everybody so when you have it you don’t want to let go of it. I would definitely say that he is the one I have that kind of relationship with,” she said of Brown.

I’m hoping she’s given this some serious thought!

Rihanna’s full interview in the April issue of ELLE hits newsstands March 6.

Check out behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot below!

