Dana Dane may have only had a few hits during the ’80s, but that didn’t stop him from putting on a full show at Firewater during CIAA 2013 tournament weekend. The affable Dane lead fans on old school versus soul school battle along with performing his classics “Cinderfella,” “Nightmares” and more.

[ooyala code=”F3cGtzOToBuodI_fGaj_8fEgBAW-Pp1e”]

