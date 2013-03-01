CLOSE
Radio One
Forced Budget Cuts to Begin Today

Forced federal budget cuts are set to begin today – an unfortunate reality that lawmakers knew was coming since August 2011.

President Barack Obama is speaking live on the sequester and the struggle to revive the economy, America’s priorities and the ripple effect it will have on everyone.

Read more via the links below. Click the link to watch the statements live.

Forced Budget Cuts to Begin Today was originally published on kissrichmond.com

