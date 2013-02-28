Mayor Dwight Jones announced two weeks ago that Richmond police Chief Bryan Norwood had resigned, he gave no reason or explanation why the quiet, but well-liked chief of four years was out……what’s funny is…Chief Norwood wasn’t given wasn’t given reason or explanation either!

In an exclusive report with WTVR CBS 6, Norwood admits that it’s a mystery to him to this day.

According to CBS 6:

Norwood wanted to correct the record. He was forced out – he said was told last summer that his tenure as chief would expire the first of the year, long before the community service controversy surrounding pop star Chris Brown started simmering.

His plan all along, he said, was to serve as police chief of Richmond for at least eight years, so his policies would have time to take full effect. Meanwhile, he said, he fell in love with Richmond.

Richmond Police Chief Forced Out Of Richmond? was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 28, 2013

