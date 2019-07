A Colonial Heights man has done time and paid out thousands in child support…but the DNA test proves the child isn’t his!

WWBT 12 investigated this now common story of men being held accountable for child support if they sign the birth certificate at the time of birth.

Birth Certificate: Don’t Sign Unless You’re Sure was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 28, 2013

