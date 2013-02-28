Diddy & Mark Wahlberg Launch AQUAhydrate

Entertainment mogul/businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs and one of Hollywood’s leading mean Mark Wahlberg have partnered in a new business endeavor released nationally this week called AQUAhydrate, a bottled water phenomenon that encourages health, wellness and sophistication all in one.
Find out how these two met and teamed up during a behind the scenes look at their official day of promotional appearances announcing the new product in Los Angeles. Are you interested in trying it out for yourself?
PART I – Sean “Diddy” Combs and March Wahlberg talk about AQUAhydrate during LA press conference
PART II – Sean “Diddy” Combs and March Wahlberg talk about AQUAhydrate during LA press conference
