Diddy & Mark Wahlberg Launch AQUAhydrate

Entertainment mogul/businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs and one of Hollywood’s leading mean Mark Wahlberg have partnered in a new business endeavor released nationally this week called AQUAhydrate, a bottled water phenomenon that encourages health, wellness and sophistication all in one.

Find out how these two met and teamed up during a behind the scenes look at their official day of promotional appearances announcing the new product in Los Angeles. Are you interested in trying it out for yourself?

PART I – Sean “Diddy” Combs and March Wahlberg talk about AQUAhydrate during LA press conference

PART II – Sean “Diddy” Combs and March Wahlberg talk about AQUAhydrate during LA press conference

Posted February 28, 2013

