CLOSE
National
Home

Trayvon Martin’s Memory Lives On One Year After Tragic Shooting Death

0 reads
Leave a comment

Trayvon Martin (pictured), a 17-year-old African-American high school student in Florida, was senselessly murdered on this day a year ago, after crossing paths with volunteer night watchman George Zimmerman. The killing galvanized national protest, with many wondering how an unarmed boy casually walking home from a convenience store could lose his life in such a flash. As the case began to unfold amid media speculation, a family was left shattered and openly grieving.

RELATED: Trayvon Martin Would Have Been 18 Today

On the night of Feb. 26th, Zimmerman was reportedly patrolling the gated community Retreat at Twin Lakes in Sanford, Fla. As Trayvon was reportedly heading back from a nearby corner store to rejoin his younger brother to watch the 2012 NBA All-Star festivities, Zimmerman assumed the teen was up to no good. Following procedure, Zimmerman radioed in Martin’s activity.

Even though Zimmerman was ordered to wait on the arrival of authorities before intervening, Zimmerman did not heed the orders, leading to a confrontation that tragically led to the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Claiming the wiry Martin attacked him, Zimmerman said he fired his handgun in self-defense and invoked the controversial “Stand Your Ground” law as a basis for his actions.

After Trayvon’s murder, Zimmerman was not charged; instead, he was released after a brief police investigation.

Trayvon’s parents, flanked by family attorney Benjamin Crump, led a loud chorus of protestors and garnered support from various media personalities and much of the nation. Social media campaigns were erected, with many wearing hoodies in honor of the slain Martin, which was partly inspired by one of the last photos of the baby-faced teen.

After Special Prosecutor Angela B. Corey was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to handle the case in March, George Zimmerman was formerly charged with second-degree murder on April 11, 2012.

Zimmerman turned himself in and plead not guilty, standing by his self-defense claims from the initial report. The former watchman is currently free on $1 million bail as he awaits trial for the “Stand Your Ground” hearing on April 22 of this year. A later trial for the murder charge is still undergoing an arduous jury-selection process.

Tracey Martin (pictured above kissing son) and Sybrina Fulton (pictured right), Travyon’s parents, carried the weight of the loss as graciously as anyone could hope.

Appearing on morning talk shows, radio programs, and public appearances, the pair have banded together in honor of their son despite a dissolved romantic relationship years prior.

Exhibiting strength where many others would falter, Trayon’s father and mother have been an inspiration for other parents seeking justice for the unlawful killing of their children in the name of the law.

RELATED: Jordan Davis Killer’s Charges Upgraded To First-Degree Murder, Faces Life Without Parole

Watch news coverage of the vigils being held in Trayvon’s memory on Tuesday here:

The November killing of Jordan Davis triggered memories of the Martin case as another unarmed Black boy was killed by an older, armed White man claiming to be threatened. If there is fairness in the world, Zimmerman will pay for his crime justly, as will Michael David Dunn. The courts can’t bring back Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis, but there is hope that the truth will prevail and the legal actions forthcoming can prevent future tragedies such as these.

trayvon martin hoodie up

Never Forget: Honoring Trayvon Martin

10 photos Launch gallery

Never Forget: Honoring Trayvon Martin

Continue reading Never Forget: Honoring Trayvon Martin

Never Forget: Honoring Trayvon Martin

On February 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was 17 years old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood vigilante who pursued the teen even after he was told by local police to stand down. . Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. See Also: WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere Martin's death saw the rise of activism in the social media era, especially with the plush treatment of Zimmerman. Zimmerman has consistently stayed in the media with deplorable behavior. On top of vile interviews, in January of 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence, but his girlfriend at the time dropped all charges. He disgustingly attempted to auction off the gun he used to kill Trayvon. As recently as this past May, he was accused of criminally stalking private investigator Dennis Warren. According to CNN.com, Warren called Zimmerman’s family about a documentary on Trayvon Martin. After that, Zimmerman reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas 2017. Trayvon’s death brought national unrest and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Florida activists fought against the state’s Stand Your Ground Law, and the movement drew the attention of Andrew Gillum when he was running for governor of the state. “George Zimmerman was able to interpret the very presence of Trayvon Martin to be a threat,” Gillum said back in June as Tallahassee’s mayor when he called for the state to suspend the controversial law. “And because of Stand Your Ground laws, which have no place in civilized society, was able to engage him, snuff out his life and get away with it.” Last year, the six-part non-scripted series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” produced by Jay Z, aired on the Paramount Network in July. The docuseries was based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” which was written Trayvon Martin’s parents. Trayvon Martin should be 24 years old today. See the photos below honoring his life.

RELATED:

Black Community Must Protest Stand Your Ground Law To Protect Black Youth

NewsOne’s Coverage of Trayvon Martin Case

Trayvon Martin’s Memory Lives On One Year After Tragic Shooting Death was originally published on newsone.com

Trayvon Martin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close