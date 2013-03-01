Chris Brown Says Hitting Rihanna Is Greatest Regret + Planning Summer Wedding?

Chris Brown is speaking out about hitting Rihanna and calls the incident the ‘biggest mistake’ of his life. In a new interview, Chris told The Mirror:

“That night was the deepest regret of my life, the biggest mistake.” “Sometimes you row, you fight, with the one you love and things get said, stuff spirals.” After the attack, it took months of “serious making up,” Chris admitted. “People attack me and criticize me, it happens all the time. But they don’t know me, and they don’t know us. It doesn’t bother me any more. Other people can judge us but they don’t know anything.”

Even though the media and fans have not forgiven Chris, Rihanna definitely has, she just spent her 25th birthday with Chris in Hawaii. Rumor has it the couple are planning a wild and crazy summer wedding.

Star magazine reports:

Chris Brown and Rihanna are planning the wildest nuptials in showbiz history. “The want tattoo artists, fire breathers and near naked waitstaff,” says a source. “They’re even talking about having pre-rolled joints at the reception!” The wedding, which is rumored to be happening in Barbados at the end of July, will be all about swagger, bling and sin,” says the source. “They want to celebrate their relationship with people who believe Chris has changed.”

Do you think Chris is truly sorry for beating on Rihanna?

