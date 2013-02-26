Rihanna Gets Restraining Order Against Home Intruder

Rihanna has gotten a restraining order against an obsessed fan who tried to break into her LA home last week. TMZ is reporting that the judge just issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Steveland Barrow from coming within 100 yards of all things Rihanna.

The 25-year-old star took swift action and filed legal documents claiming she feared for her safety.

Barrow was arrested last Thursday after breaking into the home of Rihanna’s neighbor.Barrow believed the home he entered was Rihanna’s and told the authorities he was invited in. He allegedly slept in the bed he thought was Rihanna’s and stole property from the home. But the story doesn’t end there… According to Rihanna’s lawyer, Barrow has been released from custody and is nowhere to be found.

This isn’t the first attempt at a break-in at one of the singer’s homes. Rihanna was apparently subjected to another forced entry last December, when a fan attempted to enter her Barbados holiday villa.

Sounds like RiRi needs extra security!

