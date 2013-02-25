CLOSE
Radio One
Fashionistas Audition For Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show [AUDIO]

Thousands showed up Sunday, dressed to impress, for a shot at walking down the catwalk during the 19th Annual Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show at the PNC Arena on March 23.

The auditions were managed by Tim Johnson Production’s. The company has partnered with Radio One again this year. Johnson, who is known for working with the who’s who in the fashion industry, says this year’s event will be better than ever before.

Photos
