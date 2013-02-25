GET THE LOOK: Kerry Washington’s Playful Mixed Print Floral Dress

Kerry Washington wore a gorgeous mixed floral print Giambattista Valli dress to the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards. It’s no secret that I am a huge fan of “Scandal”, so I wholeheartedly believe that everything Olivia Kerry does is amazing! She completed her look with floral print Christian Louboutin ‘Sissi’ pumps and a Bottega Veneta clutch.

Be prepared for a floral explosion this season. With Hollywood starlets like Beyonce and Solange also rocking this trend, I bet you’re wondering how to pull this look off! Check out a few of my style suggestions and get inspired.

