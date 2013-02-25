Jermaine Dupri, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris & Others at the So So Def 20th Anniversary Reunion After Party

Jermaine Dupri and his celebrity friends hit up Compound for the afterparty for So So Def’s All-Star 20th Anniversary concert at the Fox Theatre!

Check out exclusive photos of JD, Jay-Z, Usher, Ludacris, Monica and more from this weekend as Big Boi, Lil Jon, Def Jam exec Kevin Liles and Memphis Bleek also helped JD celebrate.

Also be sure to check out some of the exciting performances and throwback images from all of your favorite So So Def family members over the years below.

Terron Austin Posted February 25, 2013

