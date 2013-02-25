Best known by the stage name Eddie Kendricks was an American singer/songwriter noted for his distinctive falsetto singing style and as a co-founding member of the Motown singing group The Temptations.

Kendricks was one of the legendary group’s lead singers from 1960 until 1971. His was the lead voice on such famous songs as “The Way You Do The Things You Do”, “Get Ready,” and “Just My Imagination.”

As a solo artist, Kendricks achieved major success after he recorded several hits of his own during the 1970s, including the number-one single “Keep On Truckin’.” – Wikipedia

Be sure to tune into this week’s new episode of TV One‘s hit docu-series Unsung for a closer look at the life, legacy and musical career of Kendricks before and after he went solo.

Test your knowledge after watching the show for a chance to win some featured prizes via the links below or on TV One’s official website.

TV One’s Unsung featuring Eddie Kendricks Premieres This Week was originally published on kissrichmond.com

February 25, 2013

