Oprah Winfrey sits down this week for what might be the most comical episode of her interview series Next Chapter during one hilarious afternoon with the Wayans, the first family of comedy.

Gathering with two generations – including Keenen, Kim, Shawn, Marlon, Damon Jr., Damien Dante & Craig – Oprah and The Wayans all chat about love, their family and the future of comedy.

Each of them equally talented, brilliant and funny in their own right, this interview will give an in-depth view of the reigning first family of comedy like you’ve never seen them before and of course with the media mogul herself right there by their side.

Check out the preview below and be sure to watch the premiere of the episode this coming Sunday, March 3rd at 9PM only on OWN.

For more on Oprah's Next Chapter, click here

First Look: Oprah’s Next Chapter with The Wayans Family was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 27, 2013

