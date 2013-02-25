CLOSE
Out Of Line: The Onion Calls Child Actor Quvenzhané Wallis A ‘C*nt’ On Twitter

UPDATE 2/25/13, 12:21 p.m.: The CEO of The Onion, Steve Hannah, issued the following apology about the c*nt tweet about 45 minutes ago via Facebook:

Dear Readers,

On behalf of The Onion, I offer my personal apology to Quvenzhané Wallis and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the tweet that was circulated last night during the Oscars. It was crude and offensive—not to mention inconsistent with The Onion’s commitment to parody and satire, however biting.

No person should be subjected to such a senseless, humorless comment masquerading as satire.

The tweet was taken down within an hour of publication. We have instituted new and tighter Twitter procedures to ensure that this kind of mistake does not occur again.

In addition, we are taking immediate steps to discipline those individuals responsible.

Miss Wallis, you are young and talented and deserve better. All of us at The Onion are deeply sorry.

Sincerely,

Steve Hannah

CEO

The Onion

______________________________________

Known for their risque satire, popular website The Onion pushed the envelope too far Oscar Night by calling 9-year-old Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis a “c*nt” on Twitter.

Nominated for her break-out role in “Beast of the Southern Wild,’ the future A-Lister, recently tapped to reprise the role of  “Annie,” continues to woo hearts all over Tinsel Town. The Onion attacked Wallis on Twitter, showing that they had forgotten what satire means with their distasteful and unimaginative remarks:

Twitter instantly exploded:

The tweet has been deleted, but outraged Twitter users have taken screenshots of their feed at the time of the comment.

Of course, we all know what the Onion was going for, but they failed miserably and this is not going away.

Our Black girls deserve to cherished, respected, and protected just as much as their White counterparts. Before it’s all said and done, ‘The Onion’ will understand this is not a game.

Sound off!

Out Of Line: The Onion Calls Child Actor Quvenzhané Wallis A ‘C*nt’ On Twitter was originally published on newsone.com

